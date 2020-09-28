After a Summerlike beginning to the Fall season last week, our weather seems to have finally figured out season it actually is. Keep the umbrella handy, and an extra layer wouldn't be a bad idea, either!
Overnight
Showers will come to a brief end overnight in the wake of Monday's pair of cold fronts. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around, but will provide us with a chance to dry the roads out before hte Tuesday morning commute.
Low temperatures will dip to the upper 40s for most, with a WSW wind at 6-12 mph helping to fend of the chance for any fog.
Tuesday
The chance for a few showers will return on Tuesday, but the day will be much drier compared to Monday. Variably clouds will allow some sun through from time to time, with cool and breezy conditions making for a more classic Fall day. The cooler air running in from Lake Michigan may stir up a few lake effect showers here and there, but the chance for rain will be more isolated overall.
Highs Tuesday will reach the low 60s, with a WSW wind at 10-15 mph. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times.
