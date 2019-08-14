Despite clouds taking us a greater share of our skies, it has been a largely pleasant Wednesday. We're not without a few things to keep an eye on, though.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron and Sanilac counties until 10:00 PM.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Spaulding Township is issuing a burn ban due to lack for rain in the area.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hover over the region tonight as a weakening area of low pressure tracks from Lake Michigan into northern Indiana and Ohio. Along with the clouds, we'll occasionally encounter a few light showers here and there throughout the evening and into the overnight period.
Any passing showers will prove to be little more than nuisance-type rain, so you'll have little to be too concerned about if you're headed out for the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise, Midland County Fair, Cheeseburger in Caseville, or anything else happening outside tonight. Consider bringing an umbrella to fend off the rain for a few minutes.
Temps in the 70s this evening will dip into the 50s overnight with ENE winds easing back to 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Take Wednesday's weather, make a copy, and you've got our Thursday forecast in a nutshell. Mostly cloudy skies will remain the norm, with a few peeks of sun from time to time. Low pressure will continue to track away from us, but will still be close enough to produce another round of isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. We could even see a few thunderstorms along with some heavier downpours, so continue to keep a watchful eye on the skies and be prepared for some slick roads here and there.
Highs will check in slightly below normal in the middle and upper 70s. Locations than manage some longer breaks of sun could even push to about 80 degrees. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph will keep us feeling good either way.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
