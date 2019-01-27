I hope you're getting use to the colder weather because it looks to stick around into the extended forecast. We're also watching for our next snow maker to arrive by the beginning of the week.
*Winter Storm Warnings* are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check out the details for your area here.
We break down your forecast below!
Sunday
A cold front sweeps through our region overnight into Sunday morning in association to the clipper system north of Mid-Michigan; winds will shift to coming from out of the west northwest, sparking up more lake effect snow showers. While they look to stay isolated, do expect some areas of sunshine to poke throughout the clouds.
**Some areas are experiencing some decent lake effect snow showers this morning. Be sure use caution and reduce your speed if you experience a brief lake effect snow shower. Visibility and roads conditions can decline quickly.**
Highs look to land right around where we did on Saturday; into the mid teens. Wind chills with winds around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Will again keeps feels like temperatures in the single digits and even below zero.
Skies look to become mostly cloudy and turn overcast going into Sunday night and Monday. Lows will be back down into the single digits with wind chills once again below zero.
Monday
Our next snow maker looks to arrive going into Monday morning and last throughout the entire day into the evening. Be prepared for delays and difficult driving conditions as several inches of snow are expected.
While the exact track of the system is still being pinned down in the finer details, snow totals are becoming more clear with higher confidence in the numbers for all of Mid-Michigan to see some significant snow. We will keep fine tuning the forecast as we get closer to Monday. For an in-depth look on the latest for Monday's winter storm, click here.
The already-hazardous Arctic air will take an even colder turn by the middle of next week, making any length of time outdoors even more dangerous. Some record lows are in danger of being broken.. Keep an eye on what to prepare for in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.