Our weather returned to reality on Veterans Day, forcing us to say goodbye to Summer for the second time this year.
Overnight
Stubborn clouds from Wednesday will clear out tonight as a small high pressure system tracks toward the Great Lakes. Combining with the already-colder air mass, the lack of natural insulation from clouds will set our temperatures up for a sharp drop.
Lows will come to a stop in the low 30s around the Tri-Cities and Flint metro area, with outlying areas dipping into the upper 20s. Winds will be light out of the WSW at 4-8 mph, minimizing any impacts from wind chill.
Thursday
Sunny skies on Thursday will help our temperatures moderate slightly, but we'll still hover around average for mid-November. Expect highs around 50 degrees, but with winds remaining on the lighter side. We'll see SSW winds at 5-10 mph.
Clouds will gather in our skies again on Thursday night as a disturbance tracks across the northern Great Lakes. Showers and wintry precipitation associated with the system are expected to run north of our area, but it may be a close call for folks along M-55. Minimal problems are expected regardless, with lows in the mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.