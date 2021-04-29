Good Thursday evening Mid-Michigan! The shower activity from today is finally exiting the region, and that will give way to a dry and clear Friday. Tomorrow will be breezy, but at least we'll take the brighter conditions!
Tonight
Decreasing clouds will be the theme going into the later evening and overnight hours. Still could have a few pop up showers along a passing cold front into Friday morning. But overall, we're looking at mainly dry conditions for the overnight hours.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s, and the breeze will really begin to pick up. Wind gusts have the potential to reach 25 mph tonight.
Frost Potential Friday
Friday is looking nice and bright! The only caveat is that we'll stay breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow also happens to be National Arbor Day!
With the clearer skies, we do have the potential to see some frost Friday night into Saturday.
Lows projected to drop into the low and mid 30s could pose the chance for some patchy frost to develop into Saturday morning.
Best to be prepared to cover or bring in and sensitive vegetation tomorrow night. We'll keep an eye on temperature trends into tomorrow evening. Stay tuned.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.