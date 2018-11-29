Hello Mid-Michigan! Well it's been a cold and snowy stretch, but average temperatures and rain showers are on the way.
Before we can talk about the mild temperatures, we have to get through some freezing drizzle and a few snow showers which are possible tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Isolated snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s. Roads tonight and Friday morning may be slick, so make sure to give yourself some extra time. Also note, visibility could be a bit reduced for the morning commute.
Friday
We will start the day cold and have a few areas receiving a wintry mix. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will climb in the middle and upper 30s.
Overnight, low temperatures will fall in the upper 20s with rain and snow showers developing.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.