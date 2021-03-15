Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope it's a great day ahead.
After a pretty nice day to kick off the new workweek, a wintry mix returned to Mid-Michigan late last night and continues to make its final push through the area early today. It won't be a major snowfall by Michigan standards when all is said and done, but there could be enough in spots to make things a bit slower for the morning drive.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are in the 20s as you head out the door this morning, so some snow-covered roads will be possible, especially on elevated surfaces. A bit of drizzle has been mixing in too, so some icy areas could also be possible. Wind chills are a bit cooler thanks to our continued easterly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Drizzle will have a chance to linger in spots through the morning before winding down into the afternoon hours. Skies won't be quite as quick to clear, with mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.
With plenty of clouds and another day of easterly wind flow, high temperatures will be held back once again in the 30s to low 40s. The coolest values will be found near the lakeshore.
Dry weather should hold through this evening and overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some partly cloudy patches here and there. Where clouds break up, we may see a little patchy fog develop as our winds lighten up overnight. Lows will settle in the 20s tonight.
Wednesday: St. Patrick's Day
Dry weather should stick around for Wednesday, with a chance for some sunshine between passing clouds.
After a few chilly days to start the week, we should have a chance to warm up into the middle 40s to low 50s inland, with readings slightly cooler near the lakeshore. Winds will be light and variable on Wednesday as high pressure settles overhead.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.