Snow returned to Mid-Michigan late last night and we've still got some time left before we see the winter weather end completely. There's no dancing around it, your morning commute is expected to be slick. Allow yourself plenty of travel time this morning.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in place area wide until this afternoon.
Today & Tonight
We're seeing several slow downs on our traffic map this morning, even as road crews have been out treating the roads. Our temperatures are mostly below freezing, so slick spots will be possible all morning long, especially in untreated areas like back roads and side streets.
Although some areas have seen a brief lull after the initial burst of snow late last night, we do expect snow to pick back up in intensity this morning. Sleet and freezing rain may also mix in with the snow, especially in areas farther south toward I-69. Some of that sleet may accumulate with the snow.
Additional snowfall accumulations in the vicinity of 1" are possible from the Tri-Cities and Thumb on south, while an additional 1-3" is possible in areas north of the Tri-Cities where snow lingers longer.
Freezing rain amounts should remain light, but could still be enough to cause some icy areas, especially where plows have cleared snow.
Temperatures should be largely above freezing by 12 PM today and road conditions should improve as that occurs. High temperatures this afternoon should land around the middle 30s to low 40s.
Dry weather should take over into this evening outside of any lake-effect snow that develops. Overnight lows are expected to fall back below the freezing mark, so we will need to keep an eye on roads for the Thursday commute as we could see lingering moisture re-freeze on area roads.
Thursday
Beyond any icy areas for the Thursday morning drive, Thursday itself won't be too bad as we wrap up 2020.
Clouds will hang tough, but we'll have a chance for some breaks of sunshine in between, and temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 30s for the afternoon.
