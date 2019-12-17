We're taking another trip into the Arctic as we hit the middle of the week.
Overnight
EXTREME CAUTION is advised if you have to travel overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute! Snow showers and squalls have already put down at least a dusting over most of the region, and even that little bit of snow is turning many roads icy. Numerous crashes and slide-offs have already been reported, and with snow showers continuing overnight, road conditions are unlikely to improve. Take it very slow and keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Snow accumulation will generally be less than 1" around the area, but locally higher amounts up to 3" will be possible in Roscommon County due to heavier lake effect bands.
Temperatures will also begin to dip sharply overnight, with lows winding up in the middle teens by morning. On top of that, winds will increase sharply to 10-20 mph out of the WNW, meaning wind chills by daybreak will plummet to near or below zero.
Wednesday
It's last Wednesday all over again. Arctic air will pour in over the region, lending itself to more of a late-January/February feel. No matter how you slice it through, it's going to be a nasty day. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper teens, cold enough on their own, but of course we still have the winds to deal with.
Strong WNW winds at 15-25 mph will occasionally gust over 30 mph at times, holding wind chills in sub-zero territory all day long. Make sure to layer up on your way out!
SLIDESHOW: Wednesday wind chills
Scattered lake effect snow showers will also persist throughout the day, making for some occasional travel headaches. Stay alert for rapid changes in visibility, snow-covered roads, and keep a tight grip on the wheel to defend against the strong winds.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
