Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday today and a great (possibly extended) weekend ahead!
It wasn't our nicest day yesterday with the clouds, fog, and rain, and it doesn't appear we're in for big changes today. However, we'll take a gradual step toward improvement with things expected to get progressively better toward this weekend.
Today & Tonight
If you're headed out early this morning, the biggest weather hurdle will be the extensive fog around the region. As of 4 AM, Dense Fog Advisories are no longer in place as it appears the worst of the widespread fog is behind us as winds pick up slightly. However, there are still some locally dense pockets so take it easy out there if you're out and about early today.
Most of the wet weather has come to an end, but there could still be some spotty areas of mist/drizzle or a very light shower. This should wind down by the afternoon.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as we start the morning, with winds mostly on the lighter side, so wind chills aren't extreme. With plenty of clouds expected to hold through the day, expect highs only in the 40s today, although we will be a bit warmer than Wednesday.
Dry conditions will hold right through this evening and overnight, but clouds will hang tough and won't be quick to leave. Overnight lows will only settle into the middle and upper 30s tonight.
Friday
We should keep drying out on Friday, with a little less dreariness. Skies will still be mostly cloudy through much of the day, but we won't see the misty skies from Wednesday and parts of Thursday.
There will be a weak cold front passing through, but we should stay largely dry as it passes us by with very little available moisture.
High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower and middle 40s, with a westerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry conditions will last through Friday night and carry us right into the weekend. Expect a chilly night on Friday as many of our lows fall into the 20s for Saturday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
The weekend should be a nice reward for the clouds that have been around much of the week.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through Saturday and the first half of Sunday. Clouds should gradually increase on Sunday afternoon, but it doesn't appear the sun will go away completely, just a trend toward partly sunny skies.
High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 40s, with a warm up into the middle and upper 40s on Sunday. Winds will generally be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the weekend.
Stay warm, everyone!
