Heat and humidity have been the consistent story in our forecast lately and there doesn't appear to be much change through the next seven days. Temperatures may cool down slightly today, but don't get used to it. We'll be back in the heat to start the week.
As for rain chances, while there are a few through midweek, they remain scattered chances and much of that time will be spent on the dry side.
Today & Tonight
Heading out the door this morning, skies are still relatively clear over Mid-Michigan and we remain dry. There is a bit of patchy fog here and there, so be mindful of that as you head out this morning. Temperatures are running in the 60s and 70s with plenty of humidity.
While sun won't be a complete stranger the rest of the day, with a frontal boundary crossing the area, we will have periods of cloudier skies today. That cloud cover, combined with the frontal system, will keep highs a bit cooler today in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but like we've seen much of this week, there's no guarantee for rain in any one spot, so you can keep your outdoor plans going. Those along I-69 appear to have the best chance today, with areas north of the Tri-Cities having the lowest chance.
Any precipitation should gradually diminish into the late evening and overnight hours, leaving partly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Patchy fog will once again be possible, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
