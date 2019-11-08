A slightly milder turn is on the way this weekend, but it will pave the way for even colder conditions next week.
Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight as a weakening disturbance approaches from northern Wisconsin. The overwhelming majority of us will see dry conditions prevail, but a leftover flurry could stray in along M-55 with whatever is left of the disturbance closer to daybreak. No accumulations are expected.
Low temperatures will check in well below average again, falling into the mid 20s for most locations.
Most of us should wake-up to dry conditions on Saturday morning with still a few snow showers lingering in our north and western zones. The snow in those locations will taper off during mid-morning.
During the afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. It will be breezy at times with a southwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 mph.
A wintry mix will roll in Saturday night and linger for Sunday morning. High temperatures Sunday will be back in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
