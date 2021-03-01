Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the new week.
After a cold and breezy start to the week, we start to warm and dry out leading into the upcoming weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Skies will eventually begin to clear out into the later evening with clear to mostly clear skies overnight.
Lows will settle in the teens and even some single digits farther north tonight. Wind chills will feel closer to zero into Tuesday morning. Good news is our stronger winds from the afternoon will begin to subside into tonight.
Tuesday
Another cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and single digits. Be sure to layer up once again before heading out for work or school.
Good news is Tuesday; we expect a brighter day with slightly warmer temperatures.
Mostly sunny skies can be expected going into the afternoon. The only caveat will be the possibility of some stubborn clouds farther north.
Highs look to reach the upper 30s with several locations hitting 40 before the day is over.
Stay warm, everyone!
