Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we send out best for a great weekend ahead!
After some showers overnight, we slowly improve to end the weekend.
We do manage to sneak some sunshine by next week too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
After some showers overnight, we continue we showers chances into today.
Again, the best chance for more widespread showers will occur throughout the morning hours before becoming more isolated later this afternoon.
Highs will again remain chilly in the low 50s into the afternoon.
Shower chances quickly decrease going into this evening and the overnight hours. We expect to start drying out by Monday morning.
Lows tonight will be colder; dropping back into the low to mid 30s.
Frost and freeze concerns will be back on the table into Monday morning. Here's a look at the current alerts in play for tonight.
Monday
After some showers over the weekend, we expect to start the new week off dry.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for the majority of Monday.
High temperatures will set a slight boost; reaching near 60 by the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
