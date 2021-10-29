Rain will slowly wind down through Saturday, setting us up for better weather on Halloween!
Overnight
Rain activity will begin to decline in frequency during the overnight hours, but scattered showers are still expected. In addition to that, the best chance for scattered showers tonight will be south and east in the viewing area. This is as the slow moving low to our south continues to drive a little farther east. Those who don't see showers tonight will still be stuck under mostly cloudy to overcast skies.
Lows tonight will be "mild," helped by the cloud coverage expected. Lows will settle into the upper 40s, but cooler north. The breeze is not expected to subside, though, still sustained at 10 to 15 mph out of the northeast with 25 mph gusts.
Saturday & Sunday
Although widespread showers should come to an end Friday night, some stubborn showers could linger on Saturday before our system finally clears us to the east. These showers aren't expected to washout the day, but will be a bit of a nuisance from time to time.
Skies will be mostly cloudy much of the day, but areas farther to the north and west may have a chance to sneak in a bit of sun between the clouds during the afternoon. Areas to the east likely won't be as lucky. The better shower chance through the day Saturday also lies farther east and closer to the lakeshore.
If you're headed to the game in East Lansing, plan for the possibility of a light shower, but most of the time it should be dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s ahead of the game during tailgate, and low to mid 50s during the game.
Highs on Saturday will reach into the lower and middle 50s.
Better chances for sun exist on Sunday, especially early in the day. And we're not too concerned about rain to close out the weekend. There are hints that an incoming disturbance may bring a few sprinkles, but as of now, that's a new trend. Even so, it wouldn't have a major impact.
Overall, the weather should cooperate with any Halloween activities, and temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon, and likely will stay in the 50s during Trick-Or-Treat times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.