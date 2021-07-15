The weekend is drawing closer, and our weather is beginning some slow steps in the right direction.
Tonight
A cold front tracking southeast across the state will stir up a few showers this evening, mainly for areas south and east of the Tri-Cities. Thunderstorms are not expected at this point, but the showers could still put down some heavy downpours as the pass through your area. We'll see all of that wind down by midnight, leaving mostly cloudy skies behind into Friday morning.
Temperature-wise, the front will not lead to a dramatic cooldown, but it will usher in some slightly drier air. Enough to make for a more pleasant overnight period with lows headed into the low 60s.
Friday
We continue the slow trend in the right direction on Friday. Showers are still possible, but this will overwhelmingly apply to folks south of the Tri-Cities. With the cold front stalling out again near the southern Michigan border, more showers will run east along it and may spread a bit farther north along the I-69 corridor and into parts of the Thumb. Could they make it as far north as the Tri-Cities? Sure, but the chance of that happening is low.
Highs on Friday will run cooler, only topping the mid 70s in most locations. Skies will remain mostly cloudy outside of any showers, but we may manage a few breaks of sun from time to time.
That chance for showers in our southern communities will continue into Friday night as the stalled cold front continues to hang out. No change in the otherwise mostly cloudy skies, with lows headed for the low 60s.
This Weekend
High pressure hovering over the northern Plains will finally take control of our weather as we head into the weekend, and that means plenty of sunshine and a much more comfortable air mass! A leftover shower will be possible first thing on Saturday morning, but clouds will quickly begin to peel out, allowing mostly sunny skies to take over in time for the afternoon. Highs will trend a few degrees warmer into the upper 70s.
Mostly clear skies are expected on Saturday night, with comfortable sleeping conditions as lows head to around 60 degrees.
Sunday lives up to its namesake! Mostly sunny skies and warmer, with highs returning to the mid 80s.
