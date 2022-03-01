Good Tuesday morning, Happy Paczki Day! We hope your week got off to a good start yesterday. The snow showers didn't amount to much yesterday afternoon, if anything at all, owing to the amount of dry air we still had just above the surface. Today sees minimal rain and snow showers chances much like Monday, but we are tracking a slightly more organized system on Wednesday. In the temperature department, things will be mild today!
Today
Out the door this morning temperatures are running slightly warmer than Monday morning in the lower 30s and 20s. Wind chills are also on the warmer side in the 20s in most places. Overall, not too bad of a morning! Skies are partly cloudy, though most clouds are focused southwest in the area. This is as a weak disturbance passes us by, but won't muster much in the way of precipitation. We have the slightest chance of a rain or snow shower with this, but nearly everyone will stay dry today. The best chance to see anything is for folks in places like Flint, Owosso, Fenton, Lapeer, and Metamora.
High temperatures today will be the bigger story. Many locations will meet, and possibly even slightly exceed, 40 degrees. Paczki Day will almost have a spring-like feel! The wind stays out of the west northwest between 5 to 10 mph, so wind chills will also be "mild" running in the 30s.
Tonight
Conditions are dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Quiet weather transpires with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph and lows settling into the middle and lower 20s.
Wednesday
Dry weather persists through the morning but by the afternoon, our next clipper moves in. Expect to have some scattered snow showers around the area but snowfall shouldn't amount to much at all. There also could be some light drizzle south briefly on Wednesday, but this overall be a snowfall event.
Accumulations will be light, only up to 1" at the most. In addition, with temperatures staying above freezing tomorrow, roadway impacts will also be minimal. Overall, this will be a low impact snow event.
Speaking of those high temperatures Wednesday, most will fall above freezing by the afternoon. The wind will be out of the west southwest between 5 and 15 mph.
Remember, you can always view the full 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.