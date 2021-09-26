Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that you've had a good weekend so far and that you enjoyed the pleasant afternoon we had yesterday afternoon. For this afternoon, temperatures will be a little milder, but there is a chance for some stray sprinkles even after the drizzle that moved through up north this morning.
Afternoon
A small disturbance brought some light showers and drizzle up north this morning, but it quickly fizzled as it ran into drier air. Through the afternoon though, a few more light showers and some drizzle are expected, but once again only nuisance in nature.
Despite our chilly start this morning, temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by peak heating this afternoon. This puts us approximately 5 degrees warmer than Saturday. The wind will be a little brisk at times again out of the southwest between 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
Tonight
Past a lingering sprinkle early tonight, Mid-Michigan will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be much milder as a result of more clouds tonight, with temperatures settling in the middle 50s. The southwest wind will still be somewhat brisk between 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 at times.
Monday
Clouds will be on the increase again on Monday with mostly cloudy skies as the end result. We'll stay dry however! High temperatures will reach the middle 70s by the afternoon with a southwest wind shifting to the northeast between 5 to 10 mph. The wind shift is due to the passage of weak cold front during the daytime.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
