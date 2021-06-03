Good Thursday afternoon! The sunshine is a welcome sight after this morning's fog and clouds, and the great news is that sun is here to stay through the rest of the daytime hours today! More clouds and a small shower chance is on the table tonight and tomorrow, but the bigger story are the 90 degree temperatures on the way. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Afternoon
Highs will respond nicely to the sunshine breaking out this lunch hour. The Tri-Cities should expect low 80s, with mid 80s farther inland and some cooler spots in the 70s along the lakeshore. This will all still out-do yesterday's temperatures!
More clouds will move in shortly after sunset thanks to a small disturbance, but any evening plans today -- especially outdoor ones -- will be good-to-go weather-wise.
Tonight
Most will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight in response to that disturbance, but that is where the shower chance also comes in. A sprinkle to a light shower should be expected at the very most, but most of us will not see anything. Totals out of anything that does form will only top out around 0.10".
Lows will stay comfortable tonight in the 50s and lower 60s. A good windows open night!
Friday
A small shower or thunderstorm chance exists Friday, but really only for folks near the lakeshore. It will just depend on if we can get enough convection and lake-breeze convergence to pop up any showers. The bigger story is the warmth, warming even further into the mid-to-upper 80s! This is the first day where we'll really start to feel the heat as the ridge of high pressure builds to our south. Temperatures will rise into the 90s starting Saturday, and hold onto the 90s through the middle of next week. Make sure to stay hydrated and find some cool-down time whenever possible!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
