Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan, welcome to the weekend! We have a cold start to the weekend with chilly weather prevailing on Saturday, then a little bit of a warm-up on Sunday.
Today
We're starting off with sunshine this morning as we're between two systems, the winter storm to our east that moved through a few days ago, and the next weak clipper heading our way. Temperatures are starting sub-zero for a few locations this morning while single digits for others.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy near sundown as the aforementioned clipper moves into our area. Along with it comes a small chance for a few snow showers, mainly up north. Accumulations are expected to be minimal.
Highs on this afternoon will top out right around 20 degrees, give or take a degree or two. A south southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph will keep wind chills just slightly cooler, but in the teens by the afternoon.
Tonight
Into the overnight we generally stay dry but can't rule out a stray flurry or two up north. The bulk of the snow stays in the tip of the Mitt and the Upper Peninsula, but some snow might reach south just far enough. Lows tonight will be back to the lower teens with wind chills near-zero by Sunday morning as the breeze picks up. Wind speeds will sustain between 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest with gusts nearing 25 at times.
Sunday
Snow showers should remain mostly to our north on Sunday as well, but they'll attempt to move a bit farther southeast through the day. Any snow showers that do pass through should remain spotty and light, bringing minimal accumulation, if any at all.
With a stronger south southwesterly wind flow on Sunday, around 10-15 miles per hour and gusts near 25 miles per hour, we should see highs rebound to around 30 for Sunday afternoon.
A cold front passing through Sunday evening into Monday may bring a few snow showers late Sunday night into Monday, but these also should be fairly minor. Lows will be in the upper teens into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
