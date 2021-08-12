We're almost clear of the storms, the heat, and the humidity!
Overnight
Severe weather is no longer a concern overnight, but a stray shower or rumble of thunder will remain possible as a cold front tracks through the region. Expect variably cloudy skies otherwise.
Lows will be mild, but a little cooler than Wednesday night, settling in the upper 60s. The southwest wind from the daytime will shift to the northwest behind the cold front, kicking off a trend of cooler temperatures with drier air!
Friday & Weekend
Highs Friday will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s ... a welcome change! Clouds will decrease during the morning hours and lead to mostly sunny skies for the day. Expect a few fair weather clouds passing by, but otherwise nice and bright! Dew points will take a significant dive by the afternoon, giving us a much needed break from the humidity as well.
Your weekend will also feature cooler temperatures with lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days, with dew points staying low in the 50s. Thanks to high pressure settling in, mostly sunny skies will transpire too, so get out there and enjoy it!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.