It was a pleasant Thursday around Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine and it was nice to finally have the wind die down. More of the same is ahead for Friday and for the start of the weekend before our next rain chance gets set to move in on Saturday.
Despite rain returning to the forecast, you'll still have plenty of dry time this weekend so be sure to check out the details!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 30s and 40s, values that are pretty typical for late October. Winds have stayed on the lighter side as well, keeping wind chills in check for the morning drive.
We've got some cloud cover passing through early today, but nothing that's going to lead to any wet weather. We should see these clouds gradually diminish into the afternoon and evening hours today, allowing for some sunshine during the second half of the day.
High temperatures will bottom out today with the coolest temperatures of the week. Expect to land in the middle 40s to low 50s today.
Skies keep clearing this evening and overnight, giving us a very pleasant, but cool end to the high school football regular season and any other Friday night plans you might have. Lows eventually fall into the 20s and 30s overnight.
Saturday
Expect a pleasant but cold start to your Saturday with clear and bright skies overhead to kick off the weekend.
Despite the cold start, we should warm up quite quickly into the lower and middle 50s for the afternoon hours with a southeast wind about 5-10 miles per hour.
Skies will gradually cloud up into the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next rain chance. Current thinking is rain will begin moving into the area after 5 PM and gradually expand from south to north after that time so be sure to keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor activities planned later in the afternoon.
Rain will be fairly widespread and stick with us through the overnight period. We're not expecting any severe weather, but that rain could be heavy at times.
Lows shouldn't be quite as chilly Saturday night with the rain and clouds around, with 40s and 50s expected.
Sunday
Rain will remain possible through Sunday morning before we start to see the coverage gradually diminish toward lunchtime and shortly after. We should be quite dry for the afternoon hours.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals between 0.50" to 1.50" are expected.
Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer in the middle 50s to around 60 with the warmer start to the day. Skies may break up a bit late in the day with a little bit of sun toward the evening hours.
