Good Friday morning! You made it to the end of the week and we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
We had another beautiful day on Thursday and if you couldn't find a chance to enjoy it with the hustle and bustle of the workweek, you have another chance today as we kick off the weekend later today.
The weekend itself? Not all that bad either!
Today & Tonight
Skies are still clear around Mid-Michigan with the same area of high pressure keeping us on the dry side of things again today. Temperatures are pretty similar to yesterday morning in most places with a mix of 50s and 60s, giving us a pleasant start for the commutes.
With sunshine being the major player in our weather story again today, expect a quick jump into the middle 80s later on this afternoon. You may feel the humidity a touch more today, but it won't be unbearable.
Any evening plans tonight should be just fine, and as always there are plenty of things to do around Mid-Michigan like Friday Night Live and the Munger Potato Festival. Whatever you're doing, we have no weather worries!
Skies will cloud up a bit more overnight ahead of our next system, but any chances for showers and thunderstorms should hold off until we get closer to daybreak Saturday.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the middle 60s.
Saturday
A few showers and storms will be possible as we begin the day Saturday, but the first round should gradually wind down as the morning goes along.
It will be mild and muggy as kick off the morning, with temperatures already in the 70s as many of us wake up for the day. With that fast start, we'll have no trouble reaching the middle and upper 80s in the afternoon.
As heat and humidity build, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. We don't expect the coverage to be super widespread or last all day at this time, so no need to cancel plans.
Just check in with the radar once in awhile, which you can do on the TV5 mobile app!
Sunday
We start mild again on Sunday, with temperatures likely beginning the day for many of us in the 70s.
Our humidity values will also be on the rise with dew points expected to climb into the middle and upper 60s, which is where things start to get a bit uncomfortable.
Combined with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, heat index values will have a chance to feel like the low 90s at times through the second half of the weekend.
A few showers and storms will be possible again on Sunday, but like Saturday, we aren't expecting anything that washes out the day. No severe weather is expected at this time as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.