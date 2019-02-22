Good Friday morning! You made it to the end of the week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Our weather story will remain quiet today, but things will be turning more active into the weekend. We'll not only have our next round of wet weather, but we also expect some windy conditions heading into Sunday.
We'll have a separate article on that active weekend shortly, so be sure to check back a bit later.
Today & Tonight
Skies remain fairly clear over most of Mid-Michigan this morning, but we do have a bit more cloud cover in our northern counties, north of Saginaw Bay.
Clouds may be stubborn in these areas, especially to start the day, but we expect them to break up a bit as the day goes along. Outside of those northern areas, we expect partly to mostly sunny conditions.
Temperatures are in the teens to middle 20s to start the early morning commutes, with wind chills pretty tame to start the morning with the wind finally relaxing a bit.
With a decent amount of sunshine today, we do expect highs to climb into the middle 30s for most this afternoon. A southerly wind should be pretty light today.
Skies remain partly cloudy through the overnight, before we see clouds really take hold through Saturday morning. With those breaks in the clouds overnight, expect lows to fall into the teens and low 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
