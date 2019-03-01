Good Friday morning! We hope it's been a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was a pleasant Thursday around Mid-Michigan and it appears our Friday will be pretty easygoing as well, with a little bit of sunshine once again.
While we don't expect any wet weather today, our next round of snow moves in tonight and continues into Saturday morning. As far as this round is concerned, it doesn't appear to be all that heavy.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures aren't quite as cold as you step out the door this morning with most areas in the upper single digits to mid teens. There are a few spots here and there in the northern counties that have fallen below zero.
Like the last few days, we're not dealing with a ton of wind, so wind chills are pretty minor this morning.
Expect a bit of a warm up this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 30s under a partly cloudy sky to start the day. Like yesterday, cloud cover is expected to gradually increase through the day.
Despite the increase in cloud cover, we should be dry through most of the evening before snow develops late tonight. Lows will stay in the teens to mid 20s tonight.
Saturday
Once arriving, snow will be with us through the morning hours of Saturday before tapering off into the afternoon. Any snow in the afternoon and evening would be pretty scattered.
This snow should stay pretty light as it passes through, with a fluffy-type snow expected. As always with temperatures below freezing, be careful on any morning travels as snow covered roads will be possible.
Highs in the lower and middle 30s look reasonable for Saturday.
Snowfall amounts should remain manageable, with the highest totals of 1-2" mainly north of the Tri-Cities. Places like Bay City, Midland, and Mount Pleasant will be right near the 1-2" cut off line, but will likely be closer to 1" if anything.
Areas south of the Tri-Cities should see totals come in around 1" or less.
Sunday
It looks like most areas will stay dry on Sunday as a system expected to impact the Ohio Valley should stay mostly to our south.
There is a possibility the northern fringe of the snow could give us a glancing blow in the southern half of the viewing area, with the best chances near I-69. If snow does make it this far north, it is expected to remain minor.
If you're traveling south into Indiana and Ohio and southward, snowfall accumulations will be higher in that region.
Highs on Sunday will cool back down into the 20s, sort of the first step in our cool down toward highs in the teens to start next week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.