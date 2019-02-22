Good Friday evening! You made it to the end of the week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead.
Our weather story will remain quiet tonight, but things will be turning more active into the weekend. We'll not only have our next round of wet weather, but we also expect some windy conditions heading into Sunday.
We have another article on the active weekend, you can find here: "Weekend Outlook: Rain and snow return, windy Sunday.
This Evening & Tonight
The sunglasses were needed for today. It was beautiful from the sunny skies. With all the sunshine high temperatures this afternoon climbed into the middle 30s for most.
If you have any Friday night plans, just make sure to bundle up because temperatures will be falling through the 30s and 20s.
Skies remain partly cloudy through the overnight, before we see clouds really take hold Saturday morning. With those breaks in the clouds overnight, expect low temperatures to fall into the teens and low 20s.
