July may have gotten off to a cooler than average start on Thursday, but it proved to be a welcome change from the stifling humidity and warmth of the past several days. Will it continue as we head into the holiday weekend?
Overnight
If you haven't already, give the air conditioning a break and go with open windows for tonight! High pressure over Minnesota will continue to slowly drift toward us, keeping skies clear along with a lingering NNE wind. Temperatures will remain cooler than average, falling into the 50s overnight, but making for a refreshing change from the humid nights we have seen over most of the last week.
Friday
Quiet conditions are expected to roll on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to close out the workweek and kickstart the holiday weekend. Travel should be in good shape if you're heading up north on Friday, too.
Highs will be in the 70s again tomorrow, with a dry forecast. Any outdoor activities should be a go!
Skies will be mostly clear Friday evening into the overnight, with lows falling into the 50s for Saturday morning.
Holiday Weekend Looks Pleasant
Quiet conditions will also carry into the holiday weekend as well ... just in time! Both days will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday, while reaching the upper 80s and even 90 degrees Sunday. The humidity will also start to turn back up on Sunday.
With that said, Saturday may be the more comfortable day between the two, but both days as a whole look great for outdoor activities. We'll keep an eye out for a couple of heat-of-the-day showers, but that chance is still very minimal. We'll take it!
And on the heels of last weekend's rain and a better looking Drought Monitor, we should be in better shape for fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
