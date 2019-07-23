Passing downpours gave many of us a brief soaking on Tuesday, but they were a necessary step onto better things.
Overnight
With Tuesday evening's showers and storms out of the way, we're looking at a quiet and comfortable overnight period. The only bump in the road could come in the form of some patchy fog, due to the leftover moisture from the rain and cooling temperatures.
Lows will dip into the mid 50s with light and variable winds.
Wednesday
A sprawling high pressure system over the central United States will spread east into the Great Lakes on Wednesday. Any leftover fog will burn off quickly in the morning, paving the way for mostly sunny skies all the way through sunset.
High temps will remain right around average in the low 80s, with continued low humidity. Keep the air off, and enjoy the fresh air!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.