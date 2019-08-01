Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice.
It was a gorgeous Wednesday around Mid-Michigan and nothing has changed in the weather department. We still expect this beautiful stretch to roll on for the next several days. So if you haven't had a chance to enjoy it yet, you still have plenty of opportunities to do so!
Today & Tonight
Skies are mainly clear around Mid-Michigan as we kick off the Thursday morning commute and temperatures are just as comfortable as yesterday with generally a mix of 40s and 50s out the door.
There is a bit of patchy fog here and there, so keep an eye out for that on the morning commute.
With generous amounts of sun expected once again today, we should have no trouble warming back up into the middle 70s to low 80s again this afternoon. The coolest readings will of course be found near the lakeshore with another day of northeasterly flow. Humidity values also stay low.
Skies remain clear through the evening and overnight hours tonight, so we have another beautiful night for any outdoor activities. Lows will eventually land in the 40s and 50s for the Friday morning commute.
