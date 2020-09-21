Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's an awesome start to the week.
It's been tough to beat our weather over the last several days and this pattern doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
We hold onto minimal rain chances over the next several days.
While fall officially arrives tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly above average going into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the rest of this afternoon into the early evening hours.
Still some hazy skies due to wildfire smoke drifting in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be possible.
Highs should land mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Plan for a beautiful evening tonight, with very comfortable temperatures. Any outdoor or travel plans should have no weather issues.
Skies will remain decently mostly clear overnight into Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies at worst as our next disturbance moves into the region.
With a noticeable lack of moisture, we expect this disturbance to pass through dry with just a few extra clouds.
Overnight lows will settle into the 40s tonight.
Tuesday: Fall Arrives
The fall season officially arrives at 9:30 AM tomorrow morning.
We should be dry throughout the morning hours. A sprinkle or two will be the worst of it.
Extra clouds from this passing disturbance will stick around here and there through the day. Overall partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected.
Temperatures will warm up into the mid 70s in many areas tomorrow, giving us one of the warmer days we've seen over the last few weeks.
Humidity values remain low, which should keep rain chances minimal.
