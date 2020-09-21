Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's an awesome start to the week.
It's been tough to beat our weather over the last several days and this pattern doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Outdoor projects continue to look good this week, with minimal rain chances over the next several days.
Temperature wise, if you're not ready for the 70s to go away, this week is for you!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we just have a few passing clouds here and there. Temperatures aren't quite as chilly as the weekend, with mostly 40s and 50s for the morning drive. Winds are pretty light with just a touch of patchy fog.
With a mostly sunny sky expected today, in conjunction with a southerly wind flow, we should see a nice warm up this afternoon. Highs should land mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Plan for a beautiful evening tonight, with very comfortable temperatures. Of course we're a bit busier during the week, but if you can, find a reason to be outside tonight.
Skies will remain decently clear overnight into Tuesday morning, with partly cloudy skies at worst as our next disturbance moves into the region. With a noticeable lack of moisture, we expect this disturbance to pass through dry with just a few extra clouds.
Overnight lows will settle into the 40s tonight.
Tuesday: Fall Arrives
The extra clouds from our passing disturbance will stick around here and there through the day tomorrow, but we should manage some sunshine between those clouds.
If you're curious tomorrow, the fall season officially arrives at 9:30 AM tomorrow morning. We'll have to wait a bit longer to fall back, as we don't mess with our clocks until November 1st.
Temperatures will warm up into the middle 70s in many areas tomorrow, giving us one of the warmer days we've seen over the last few weeks. Humidity values remain low, which should keep rain chances minimal.
Tomorrow evening should remain pleasant, with dry weather and clear skies taking over overnight into Wednesday morning.
