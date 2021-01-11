Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of this week is a smooth transition back to the workweek.
It was nice to see the sun on Saturday, but in typical Michigan winter fashion, clouds quickly returned on Sunday. As we kick off this week, expect clouds to hold strong, but for the most part, it should be a quiet start to the week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, conditions are similar to what we've been used to lately. Temperatures are a mixture of 20s and 30s, with a light wind keeping wind chills minor, and dry conditions. There is some drizzle on the west side of the state we'll keep an eye on, but we're dry in Mid-Michigan for the moment and we expect most if not all areas to stay that way.
With stubborn clouds to start the brand new workweek, our temperature range from start to finish will be small today. Highs will be in the low 30s for most, joined by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry conditions should stick around through much of this evening, but overnight into Tuesday morning it's possible we see a few flurries and spotty drizzle develop. While that drizzle won't be heavy, with temperatures dropping below freezing we may see some patchy ice develop in areas tomorrow morning. We don't expect this to be a widespread thing, but will be worth watching if this develops.
Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday morning.
