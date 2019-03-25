Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After a beautiful weekend, all is quiet as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek and our weather worries through the middle of the week should be pretty minimal.
Spring arrived last week and it also looks like we'll continue to get a taste of temperatures that actually reflect the season.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning should be in the 20s and 30s with a northeasterly wind that is breezy at times. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s are possible in our coldest spots this morning.
Beyond the chilly temperatures this morning, we have an excellent Monday ahead of us. Skies are clearing out this morning and any cloud cover at this point should keep diminishing over the next few hours.
Expect full sunshine over Mid-Michigan again today, with any cloud cover rather minimal. Highs will be cooler this afternoon with a mix of 30s and 40s, of course coldest near the lakeshore.
We stay clear through this evening and winds will back off a bit, allowing overnight lows to fall down into the teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning's commute.
