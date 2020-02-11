Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
After a snowy end to the weekend, Monday was a nice break to clean up any leftover snow on the roads and it looks like we'll be in for a few more dry days before the next round arrives.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have fallen well below freezing into the teens and 20s to start today with clouds thinning out a bit overnight. A few slippery spots will be possible this morning on any wet roads from yesterday that may have frozen back up. Winds are between about 5-10 miles per hour, so a minor wind chill can be expected.
Today won't differ too much from Monday, with mostly cloudy skies expected once again. Considering where we are starting the day, we should manage to warm up nicely with lower and middle 30s expected again this afternoon.
Our light wind from this morning will eventually pick up to around 10-20 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 25 miles per hour out of the westerly direction. This should keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.
Dry weather should stick around this evening, so you shouldn't have any trouble with any travels tonight outside of any untreated roads that are still in rough shape. Skies won't completely clear out, but it will be possible to see the clouds thin out in places late this evening and overnight.
Overnight lows will range from the upper teens to middle 20s with winds backing off a bit late tonight.
Wednesday Night & Thursday Snow
It's looking like we're in for another round of accumulating snow from late Wednesday night through Thursday.
We should get through the daylight period on Wednesday dry before snow chances increase from southwest to northeast as the evening goes along. Once snow arrives, it should stick around through the morning drive so plan for the possibility of extra travel time on Thursday morning.
With temperatures expected to be in the teens and 20s on Thursday, snow won't have much trouble sticking to the roads. Our wind will also be elevated enough to blow that snow around a bit.
Snow should taper off into the afternoon and evening and we'll transition to more of a lake-effect snow event through Friday morning before snow ends completely on Friday afternoon.
Although we're going to wait a bit longer to put a more specific snowfall map out there, if we had to give a general range it looks like 1-4" is a reasonable early call. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
