Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope the rest of the week is just as nice.
After a snowy end to the weekend, Monday was a nice break to clean up any leftover snow on the roads. Still be careful of some slick patches while traveling.
We break down the forecast below.
This Afternoon & Tonight
Today temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 30s across the region. It will feel cooler because of a southwesterly wind sustained at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
This should keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue this afternoon and during the evening hours.
Some clearing with our clouds will happen overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper teens to middle 20s. Feeling much cooler because of the winds.
Wednesday Night & Thursday Snow
It's looking like we're in for another round of accumulating snow from late Wednesday night through Thursday.
We should get through the daylight period on Wednesday dry before snow chances increase from southwest to northeast as the evening goes along. Once the snow arrives, it should stick around through the morning drive so plan for the possibility of extra travel time for Thursday morning.
With temperatures expected to be in the teens and 20s on Thursday, snow won't have much trouble sticking to the roads. Our wind will also be elevated enough to blow that snow around a bit.
Snow should taper off into the afternoon and evening and we'll transition to more of a lake-effect snow event through Friday morning before snow ends completely Friday afternoon.
Although we're going to wait a bit longer to put a more specific snowfall map out there, if we had to give a general range it looks like 1-4" is a reasonable early call. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
