Our mild winter is about to take a kick to the shins for the second half of the work week.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM Thursday until 4:00 AM Friday for the following counties: HURON, SANILAC.
Overnight
Periods of light snow will continue overnight as an area of low pressure tracks into the lower Ohio Valley, and an Arctic cold front sweeps in from the north. The snow will not lead to dramatic accumulations, but will have no problem producing around 1" of snow in many locations by daybreak. If traveling overnight, be prepared to take it slow out there, and set your alarm a little earlier if you're heading out first thing in the morning.
Temperatures for most will decline to the low 20s by sunrise, with some teens north of Saginaw Bay. Winds will also begin to shift northwest and increase to 10-15 mph by daybreak.
Thursday
Temperatures at sunrise will be the warmest part of our Thursday as occasional snow continues during the morning drive. The Arctic cold front will quickly sweep southeast of the region by midday, dragging regionwide temperatures down into the teens for the afternoon and evening.
That will be a sharp enough deviation from the mild winter we've had thus far, but we'll also have northerly winds at 10-20 mph to contend with. Expect wind chills in the single-digits to below zero at times all the way through Thursday evening, and make sure to layer up before heading out!
Scattered snow showers will gradually become less numerous as the day rolls on, but most of the activity will wrap up around or shortly after the evening drive.
When all is said and done from the system snow, we expect snowfall amounts to be generally between 1-2". The lightest snowfall accumulations will be north of the Tri-Cities. Areas around I-69 may have a few locations receiving 3".
Once the system snow comes to an end, we'll shift to more of a lake effect snow event, with the best chances for continued snow showers in the Thumb. Plus, the cold arctic air will be settling on in.
