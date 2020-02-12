Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
This work week so far we have had relatively quiet weather. Well that is about to change tonight. We are going to see snowfall once again.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening clouds will stick around, and we will be waiting for the snow to arrive around 9PM. Once the snow arrives, it will be here through the overnight and portions of our Thursday.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills dropping into the teens and single digits because of a wind gusting towards 20 mph.
Thursday
Those temperatures in the 20s will not only allow for snow to stick on the roads without much trouble, it will also be our warmest part of the day.
Temperatures are expected to fall through the day, reaching the teens and single digits by the evening hours. So plan for slick roads to remain an issue into the afternoon where snow continues to fall. In addition to that, salt will become less effective as temperatures drop.
Snow should be at its heaviest overnight and in the morning. Once we get to the afternoon, we expect that snow to gradually break up and taper off into the evening hours.
When all is said and done from the system snow, we expect snowfall amounts to be generally between 1-3". The lightest snowfall accumulations will be north of the Tri-Cities. Areas around I-69 may have a few locations receiving 4".
Once the system snow comes to an end, we'll shift to more of a lake effect event, with the best chances for continued snow showers in the Thumb and the cold arctic air will start to settle in.
