Snow has returned to Mid-Michigan. With that said roads are slick and snow covered, so please be careful while traveling.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Snow will be light and scattered going through the evening hours. A few lake-effect snow bands will remain possible through the overnight and for the start of our Friday. Otherwise tonight our clouds will start to break up.
Our attention, is now turning to some very cold temperatures and wind chills.
By the evening drive home, temperatures will start to settle in the single digits and teens, with wind chills likely falling to values near and below zero this evening and for the overnight.
The winds responsible for those wind chills will be out of the north northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to near 25 miles per hour.
With temperatures this cold any standing water has the chance to freeze back over, even if the roads have been treated. Road salt will also be less effective the colder it gets.
Overall please be careful because the roads will be slick and icy and take your time while driving.
Stay warm!
