Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you're having a great weekend.
A slightly "milder" turn is here to end out the weekend, but it will pave the way for some bitter cold temperatures next week.
We also have the chance for some more accumulating snow next week.
Check out the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Watches are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties back into the Thumb. Click here for specific details on your location.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for specific details on your location.
Today & Tonight
We carry the chance for a few isolated rain and/or snow showers throughout the day. Clouds will again look to win out. Some rays of sun will again be possible to shine between the clouds.
Temperatures will be the warmest compared to the next several days. Highs today expected to reach into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Winds will be less breezy, mainly out of the west southwest around 5-15 mph.
A cold front moves throughout this late afternoon into tonight. Winds will change to out of the north. Some snow showers will be possible into the late evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be down into the upper 20s.
Monday
Going into Veteran's Day, we're tracking the next system that has the potential to produce some accumulating snow for the start of the week.
The leading edge of snow looks to move in by the early morning hours. Most should be able to get though the morning commute okay. Roads will look to become slick going into the mid and late morning.
Some lake effect snow will will be possible into the Thumb starting early Monday morning.
Light to moderate snow will be expected throughout the a good majority of the day. Best chances for snow still look to stay from the Tri-Cities and points south and east.
Less snow is still expected north and west of the Tri-Cities. However, some possible lake effect snow showers look to mix in off Lake Michigan throughout the day.
The bulk of the snow will begin to exit the region into the later evening and overnight period.
Lake effect snow will continue into the Thumb overnight into Tuesday. Snow totals will be significantly higher depending on the placement of where lake effect snow bands set up.
Remember lake effect precipitation can be very isolated and differ with a distance of just 10-20 miles.
Here's an EARLY look at potential snow accumulations. The time frame is for Monday into Tuesday.
Stay tuned to the forecast over the next 24 hours for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
