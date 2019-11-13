Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half way point of the work-week.
It was a very cold start to the day with temperatures for most starting in the single digits. With that cold start to our day, temperatures remained cold only climbing into the middle 20s at best for high temperatures.
Now we are back to tracking snow. We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
While a few snow showers have passed through the area this afternoon, the greater chance of snow is arriving this evening continuing through the overnight.
This round of snow won't be as heavy as what we experienced earlier this week. With that said, below are going to be snowfall accumulations from this snow system.
Accumulations should generally be 1.0" or less for areas including the Tri-Cities, Thumb and points south. In our northern and western zones, we are forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow; isolated areas could receive 3.0".
Tonight low temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s.
Going towards the Thursday morning commute snow will wind down, but still watch out for slick roads.
