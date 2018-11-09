Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you're ready to see the flakes fly, some of us for the first time this season.
While this won't be a huge snow, it will be the first of the season, so remember to take it easy out on area roads in any areas of slush or in any areas where snow may briefly coat the road.
Friday
Early morning commutes may be able to get to their destinations without seeing much but snow will gradually overspread the region as the morning hours go on and get a bit heavier.
Once it's here, we'll see periods of snow, possibly mixing with rain from time to time through this evening. Areas that are closer to the Lake Huron shoreline stand the best chance of some rain mixing in, with the influence of the warmer waters.
This afternoon and evening, there may be some breaks in the activity but snow shower chances will continue through the overnight and into Saturday morning.
When all is said and done, 1-2" of wet, slushy snow will be possible for most, with some locally higher amounts possibly near 3-4" in some of our northwest zones toward Roscommon and Ogemaw counties, perhaps into parts of Clare and Gladwin counties.
Keep in mind, melting will be a factor with a warm ground, so it may not look like much when it accumulates on grassy areas. The warm ground should help keep things in decent shape on roads, but be careful on bridges/overpasses along with entrance/exit ramps. If snow does become heavy at times, it may briefly coat some road surfaces.
In addition to the snow, winds will be picking up quite a bit toward this evening out of the west around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30. This will allow our wind chills to tank into the teens tonight and Saturday morning.
Roads may be slick in some areas on Saturday morning as well as temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s.
Take a look at what's ahead beyond Friday's snow in the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
