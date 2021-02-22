Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the week ahead is great.
Snow returned to the area late last night and will lead to a slower morning commute today. The amounts won't be impressive (1-3" by the end), but the timing is inconvenient. As always, drive to conditions and give yourself plenty of time.
Check for any school closings on our Closings Page.
Today & Tonight
As mentioned above, extra travel time this morning would be a good idea. Road crews are out and about and since it has been snowing for much of the night, clean up shouldn't be too much of an issue by later this morning on the main roads. However, be especially mindful on side streets and back roads.
Temperatures are pretty mild compared to where we have been recently, with most of the areas around the Tri-Cities and southward at or above the freezing mark. This should help us out on the roads too with clean up, but could lead to some slush this morning. Areas to the north are cooler in the 20s.
Snow should wind down this morning and we'll dry out this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures won't move much from this morning, but we'll still have one of our warmer days recently, with middle 30s for most.
Heading into tonight, we should remain dry through the early evening, but our next round of snow moves in overnight. This round, while bringing some accumulation, won't be quite as heavy. Most areas will pick up less than 1" of new snow. Those who reach 1" here and there won't go much past that point.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
