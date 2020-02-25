Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was an easy start to the week in Mid-Michigan yesterday and for the most part, your Tuesday should be fairly easy as well. While wet weather chances return today, it doesn't appear to be anything widespread or heavy.
That may change in some areas tonight, but that forecast features some big changes as well, with a southward shift in snow becoming more apparent.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Watch: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 12 AM Wednesday through 4 AM Thursday.
Today & Tonight
A few rain and snow showers have passed through overnight and some still linger for the early morning drives. However, those showers should move out quickly this morning and we expect any travel impacts to be fairly minimal with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.
Once these showers move out, we should be in good shape for most of the day. There will be a chance for some scattered rain & snow showers this afternoon but those shouldn't be all that heavy either. The best chances for those showers will exist farther south.
High temperatures this afternoon should land largely in the middle 30s. A northeasterly breeze around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour should keep things feeling like the 20s at times.
Snow chances will start to increase tonight into Wednesday morning, with the best chances residing mainly from the Tri-Cities region and to the south. We're not expecting a ton of snow to fall overnight, perhaps an inch or two in spots by the later morning commutes especially south near I-69. Totals would be lighter north.
With that in mind, school closings won't be a sure thing but it may be slow going in parts of the area. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s.
Wednesday
Snow chances will continue through the day on Wednesday, especially from Saginaw to the east into Thumb and areas to the south. It's in these locations we expect the best chances for accumulation.
The farther north and west you go, the lower the snowfall chances and totals will be through the course of the day.
Snowfall is expected to impact the evening drive more so than the morning drive on Wednesday. With winds staying breezy through the day on Wednesday, areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility will be possible.
Temperatures on Wednesday are also expected to be in the 20s and 30s so snow won't have much trouble sticking to the roads. The good news? Road treatments should work well as the crews take care of the roads.
So how much snow? The heaviest areas are still looking land in the 4-8" zone. The question will be, does that 4-8" zone fall in Mid-Michigan? We'll see what happens this afternoon. The system has trended farther south with every single run of new data so we'll keep an eye on those trends this morning and afternoon. The southward shift has allowed Bay, Gratiot, Isabella, and Midland counties to be removed from the Winter Storm Watch.
The totals get lighter the farther north and west you go.
What does that mean for you? Stay tuned to future forecast adjustments as things have changed for some areas quite a bit and snowfall expectations may change even more before this storm system gets underway.
Stay warm, everyone!
