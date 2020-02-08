Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Feeling and looking a bit more like winter outside!
Skies will brighten a bit for the start of the weekend, but our next round of accumulating snow won't be far behind.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Skies will feature mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky conditions for most.
We will have a few isolated lake effect snow showers mainly along I-69 to deal with. Could produce a quick dusting along with reduced visibility at times. Be aware if out traveling today.
Temperatures today will climb into the 20s. It will be a cooler day even though we will have some sunshine.
Clouds will increase into this evening and the overnight hours. Some leftover isolated flurries from the lake effect snow shower activity will be the worst of it.
Another cold and mainly dry February night expected. Lows tonight drop near 20. Teens for some north.
Sunday
A dry start is expected for our Sunday morning. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of the next snow maker for the second half of the day.
Temperatures Sunday will be a little more "mild", climbing back into the lower 30s for most.
Once we enter the afternoon hours, our next chance for accumulating snow will return to the forecast.
Snow is expected to arrive during the mid-afternoon hours Sunday and continue until early Monday morning. Plan on another slick commute.
Accumulations as of now look to be a general 2" to 4" of snow across the board.
Locally higher amounts possible north and west of the Bay are possible; ~5".
Some mixing late Sunday farther south will be possible. This will likely cause snow totals near I-69 to be a little less; closer to 2-3".
We will keep you updated with any changes.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
