Good Thursday morning! We hope the week is treating you well so far.
After a mild and breezy Wednesday with the return of rain showers will lead to a return of winter.
Falling temperatures and chances for snow will be the theme over the next 24 hours.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, and Tuscola counties through 12 PM Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee counties through 3 AM Friday.
Get the latest information for your area right here!
Today & Tonight (Thursday)
Temperatures are expected to be at freezing or below for just about everyone in Mid-Michigan by sunrise this morning. Rain will begin to changeover to a mix and eventually some snow.
Since temperatures are expected to drop quickly, less mixed precipitation is looking likely which is good news for the morning commute. However, temperatures will continue to drop into the afternoon, which will allow for flash freezing and will allow roads to become slick if not treated.
Going into the later morning and early afternoon, precipitation is expected to slow down significantly until the next part of the system arrives during the late afternoon and evening. Don't assume the storm has missed us if you don't see much through the first half of the day.
Even with less snow expected near lunchtime, with all of the moisture on the roads Wednesday with the rain and melting snow, icy patches will be in play on untreated roads all day with falling temperatures. We'll fall throughout the 20s into the teens throughout the afternoon into the evening hours.
Winds today will stay breezy from the north sustained at 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.
Snow will return as we get closer to the evening drive and push through the area through the late evening before ending overnight. Better chances for snow south and east of the Tri-Cities.
With better agreement in our forecast data showing itself last night and continuing into today, it's becoming reasonably clear the heaviest snowfall of this system will reside to our south. We have adjusted our snowfall outlook accordingly.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities and near the Mount Pleasant area, may see an inch or two at worst if snow manages to make it that far north, but it'll be an uphill battle if no big changes occur. Around the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, 1-4" of snowfall is expected, and generally 3-6" is expected in Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Shiawassee counties.
Regardless of the amount of snow, or advisory/no advisory, with cold temperatures in play, snow shouldn't have too much trouble sticking to the roads, especially untreated roads.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits for Friday morning, providing another chance for icy roads. We can never guarantee closings, but school closings may be possible.
Friday
A few lingering snow showers will be possible for the early morning hours. Most of any snow looks to wrap up and move east by the late morning.
Some brief clearing will be possible going into the afternoon hours allowing in some rays of sunshine.
Temperatures much colder, only talking highs in the 20s.
We will have to watch for yet another clipper system moving in by late evening into Saturday morning. Could produce another round of some light accumulations. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
