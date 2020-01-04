Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we hope you had a great start to the new year! Welcome to the weekend.
After quite a bit of sunshine to start 2020, we will be adding some snow chances in the forecast this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
We hold on to the clouds for the majority of today. A few peaks of sun will be the best we look to do in a few select spots.
The chance for a few isolated snow showers and/or drizzle will be possible throughout the day. Most should manage to stay dry.
Temperatures Saturday will climb into the low and middle 30s.
Winds will be mainly out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
We carry mostly cloudy skies into the evening and overnight period.
Chances for flurries will carry into Sunday. No accumulations are expected from any activity that develops.
Lows will be down into the mid and upper 20s.
Sunday
Snow chances will be greater on Sunday, but the snow will arrive from our northwest during the afternoon and evening. A possibility of mixing is possible south of the Tri-Cities.
This system will begin to depart easy late Sunday night. Some slick spots overnight into Monday will be likely so be cautious while traveling.
Minor snow accumulations will be possible. Most are expected to receive an inch or less especially farther south of the Tri-Cities.
Areas farther north of the Bay are more likely to receive 1-2". A few local areas up to 3" wont be out of the question.
High temperatures on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 30s. A little "warmer" than Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.