Good Sunday late morning/afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend so far and we send our best for a great holiday ahead!
Things have been pretty quiet so far this weekend, but we just can't seem to shake the clouds. It doesn't appear that things will be changing much in that regard. We also have to deal with a mix of freezing mist along with some chances for snow showers over the next few days.
We explain below!
Sunday
Beyond any lingering freezing mist from the earlier morning, The majority of Mid-Michigan will look to stay dry until the afternoon time frame. Some patchy fog will also continue to reduce visibility in some select locations. Remember to proceed with caution and give yourself plenty of distance between cars while out driving.
A few light snow showers are already impacting our northern counties around Roscommon back to Oscoda.
Snow showers are expected to develop and may be scattered about through the afternoon and evening hours across all of Mid-Michigan. It's possible some areas pick up a bit of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces, accumulations should remain pretty minor; upwards of an inch.
Highs on Sunday afternoon should range from the lower to middle 30s.
Snow showers will continue in scattered fashion into early Monday morning, with lows settling in the mid 20s for Christmas Eve morning. With snow continuing while temperatures drop, as always be aware of any slippery spots on your travels.
Christmas Eve & Day
Lingering snow showers will look to last for the morning hours before dissipating into the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies last into the afternoon with a few chances for some peaks of sunshine. Clouds still do look to win out.
Highs will be reaching once again into the low to mid 30s. Right around average for this time of year, which is 31 degrees.
A break in the snow activity will look to come for the overnight hours into Christmas day. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate with lows down in the low 20s. Good traveling conditions for Santa!
Christmas day looks to start of on a dry note. The next system look to arrive by the afternoon hours giving us the next chance to see some snow showers especially into the afternoon hours. May have to watch for some more slick spots on the roads to wherever you may be traveling to for the big celebration!
Another quick dusting to upwards of an inch will be likely from the snow expected on Christmas. Just enough to make the setting look festive!
From the FirstWarn5 Weather team, we're wishing you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Stay safe in your travels!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
