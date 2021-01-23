Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
Strange as it may have felt, typical January cold has returned across the region.
Looking ahead, we continue with cold temperatures and several snow chances over the next several days.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Staying dry going later into the evening hours. Clouds will begin to increase later tonight as high pressure departs and a new disturbance approaches from the upper Midwest.
Most of the overnight period will remain dry before light snow begins to break out around early Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will drop to the upper teens, with winds remaining light.
Sunday
Want some snow? Sunday has you covered, but if you're hungry for a heavier snowfall, you likely won't be satisfied with this event.
Light snow will be falling over most of Mid-Michigan by the time we wake up on Sunday morning, and will remain fairly steady through early afternoon. The snow will then become more isolated into the evening hours, before coming to an end.
High temperatures for Sunday will reach back into the upper 20s near 30. Any snow falling won't have too much trouble sticking and could cause some slick roads.
When all is said and done, most of us will pick up less than 1" of snow in many areas along and east of I-75. Accumulation around 1" will be most likely along US-127, with the possibility to pick up as much as 2".
Early Week
We have our eyes on another system that looks to be stronger, associated with more moisture Monday into Tuesday.
Latest trends have kept the majority of the heavier snow south of Mid-Michigan near the MI/OH border.
However, some of the data is still suggesting some snow sneaking in south of the Tri-Cities near and along I-69.
While we're still fine tuning all of the details for this round of wintry weather, is important to know that some of Mid-Michigan still holds the chance to see some impacts.
Overall stay tuned to the forecast as the specific details become more in focus.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.