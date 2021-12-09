Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan!
Another round of some light snow will be possible later this afternoon and evening along with another system for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Late Week (Thursday & Friday)
When looking at precipitation, a small system will move through Mid-Michigan creating a snow/mix on Thursday; better chances for the afternoon and evening. Some mixing will be in the cards with this, but the general theme looks to hold more towards snow.
Accumulations around 1-2" are possible north of the Bay. 1" or less for areas south of the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures for Thursday will stay slightly below average in the low to mid 30s. Winds from the SE will be around 5-15 mph.
Any snow shower activity will last into the early evening hours before tapering off to the east going past midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will linger into Friday morning.
Lows Thursday night not as cold; drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Most of Friday trends dry. More clouds than sun will be the main takeaways for the morning and most of the afternoon hours.
Highs Friday get a little warmer; back in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Weekend Outlook
The jet stream still remains active creating unsettled weather for the rest of the week. For Mid-Michigan, we will be keeping an eye of late Friday into Saturday. We expect to experience the warm sector of the system initially which is the airmass forced up from the south behind a warm front. T
The high temperature for Saturday will depend on how much of that warm sector we break into and the timing of the cold front passing through; most likely Saturday afternoon. A westerly shift in the track of the system will bring warmer high temperatures, but an easterly shift in the system will bring colder high temperatures.
That system brings more moisture with it, too. We're looking to have plain rain showers on Friday with the warmer temperatures, but a transition to snow on the backside of the system Saturday evening. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
