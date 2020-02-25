Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope you are ready for some snowfall.
Weather model trends are looking more southward, but we are keeping a very close eye on this event. If there are any updates or changes we will let you know.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Watch: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 12 AM Wednesday through 4 AM Thursday.
Lake-Shore Flood Advisory in effect for Huron and Sanilac county until 10AM Thursday.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening most locations should remain dry, but a few pockets of snow during this time frame will be possible.
Snow chances ramp up tonight into Wednesday, with the best chances of snow from the Tri-Cities and points south. Snow accumulations will be much lighter to the north.
This is going to be a longer event, so the snow we receive overnight into Wednesday morning will be perhaps an inch or two. Again, not as much for our northern zones.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s.
Wednesday
Snow chances will continue through the day on Wednesday, especially from Saginaw to the east into Thumb and areas to the south. It's in these locations we expect the best chances for snowfall accumulation.
The farther north and west you go, the lower the snowfall chances and totals will be through the course of the day.
Let's break down snowfall totals. The heaviest snowfall is expected across our southern zones, still looking like 4" to 8". With lighter amounts expected farther north and west.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s and 30s, plus it will be breezy. With this in mind reduced visibility and blowing snow will happen at times.
Be careful driving, and stay with us here at TV5 for any new information.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
